Who Was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son Of Iconic TV Series Ramayan Creator Passes Away

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, the son of legendary filmmaker and Ramayan creator Ramanand Sagar, passed away on Friday.



Anand, who had been reportedly unwell for the last few years, breathed his last at the age of 84. His funeral was held in Mumbai around 4.30 PM.



According to NDTV report, he was suffering from Parkinson's disease.



"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our dear father Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra," the family said.



"Your prayers and blessings for his peaceful journey are sincerely appreciated. Sagar family."

