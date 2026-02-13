'Sebi Check' Tool: Market Watchdog Launches Multilingual AI-Enabled Campaign To Boost Awareness

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday launched a multilingual, AI-enabled public outreach campaign on a pilot basis to enhance investor awareness about the 'Sebi Check' Tool and validated UPI handles.

The initiative has been rolled out in collaboration with Sarvam, a generative AI company focused on building AI models for Indian languages, the regulator said in a statement.

The regulator introduced the 'SEBI Check' Tool and validated UPI handles on October 1, 2025, allowing investors to verify UPI IDs, QR codes, and bank account details of Sebi-registered intermediaries before transferring funds.

As part of the campaign, a select group of individual investors will receive informational calls explaining the 'Sebi Check Tool', validated UPI handles, and related frequently asked questions.

Sebi clarified that awareness calls will originate only from its authorised number -- 1600-313-384.

