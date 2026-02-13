Upcoming Nothing Phone 4a Pro Appears On Benchmarking Site, Key Specifications Emerge

Fresh listings on certification platforms such as the EEC in Europe, the UAE's TDRA and India's BIS suggest that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro and Phone 4a are nearing release in select international markets.

The London-based smartphone maker, led by Carl Pei, is tipped to introduce the smartphones in early March. Ahead of the expected debut, the Pro model has reportedly been identified on a benchmarking database, offering a glimpse of its core specifications.

Tech tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), in a post on X on Thursday, claimed that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database. According to the listing, the handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, comprising four efficiency cores running at 1.8GHz, three performance cores at 2.4GHz and a prime core reaching up to 2.71GHz.

???? Nothing 4a Pro (A069) spotted on Geekbench ????



Here's what the listing reveals:

• Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

– 1× 2.71GHz

– 3× 2.40GHz

– 4× 1.80GHz

• Adreno 810 GPU

• 12GB RAM variant tested

• Android 16 out of the box



Will Nothing price it aggressively under ₹30K or push it… pic.twitter.com/8gq5tCoK3r — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 12, 2026

The listing also indicated that the handset could ship with 12GB of RAM and run Android 16 out of the box. In Geekbench's AI assessments, the device recorded 707 points in the single precision test, 1,077 in the half precision category and 1,265 in the quantised benchmark.

On Feb. 9, Nothing shared a teaser on X hinting at the imminent debut of the Phone 4a line-up. The image featured a stylised letter “a” enclosed within brackets, accompanied by the succinct caption, “Soon”.

The image indicates the models in the latest series will be available in blue, pink, black, white, and yellow colour options. The Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro are expected to succeed last year's Phone 3a and 3a Pro models.

In a separate development, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has disclosed what he claims are the storage variants and colour finishes for the forthcoming Nothing Phone 4a series.

According to him, the manufacturer is preparing to introduce the devices in select international markets in the near future. Both the Phone 4a and the 4a Pro are tipped to be offered in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The standard version may be sold in Black and White, while the Pro model is said to come in Black and Silver.

Although the company has not officially confirmed the launch date, a recent report suggests that the Nothing Phone 4a line-up will be introduced in international markets on March 5. The devices are also believed to feature UFS 3.1 storage and house a marginally bigger battery.

ALSO READ | Nothing 4a, 4a Pro Global Launch Likely In March: Expected Features, Price And More Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.