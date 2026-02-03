Nothing 4a, 4a Pro Global Launch Likely In March: Expected Features, Price And More Details

The Nothing 4a and 4a Pro are set to launch globally by early March. A new leak by a tipster suggests that both models will come with notable upgrades and changes.

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the Carl Pei-led firm will launch the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro tentatively by March 5.

"Nothing 4a And 4a Pro set to launch globally by early March. Tentative date: March 5. Highlight:- Upgraded storage (UFS3.1), New Design, Marginal battery bump, Snapdragon chipset, Higher price,” the tipster said.

The Nothing 4a and 4a Pro is said to be coming with upgraded UFS 3.1 storage, making apps and files load faster. They are expected to feature a new design for a refreshed look. Additionally, the battery capacity is expected to be slightly increased. Both phones are powered by a Snapdragon chipset, offering smooth performance.

The tipster also added that both models will likely come at a higher price point compared to their predecessor.

This follows Nothing's earlier confirmation that it will not launch a new flagship this year. The company is shifting focus to mid-range devices instead, which will likely be named the Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro. The objective seems to be offering improved features and performance while catering to a broader, more affordable segment of the market, according to a report by Gadgets360.

If the tipster's suggested date is correct, this means that the Nothing 4a and 4a Pro could launch around the same time as last year's models. The Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro arrived in India in March 2025. The models were powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset built on a 4nm process.

Nothing launched the Phone 3a and 3a Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 3a was released in Black, Blue, White. Meanwhile, the Pro model came in Black and Grey options.

