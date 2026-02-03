Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Miss Out On Built-In Qi2 Magnet, New Leaks Suggest 

Samsung Galaxy S26 may skip built-in Qi2 magnets after all, new leaks suggest. For many, this was meant to be the standout upgrade, but the leaks have disappointed Samsung fans.

So far, Google's Pixel 10 line is the only big Android range to include native Qi2 magnets. It finally matches a feature Apple iPhones have had for years. Qi2 is also an open standard now, which makes Samsung's hesitation harder to defend, according to a report by 9to5 Google.

Samsung hasn't ignored Qi2 completely as the brand supports it through official magnetic cases, not the phone itself. The Galaxy S26 series was where Samsung was finally expected to fully embrace Qi2, the report added.

Also Read | Samsung's Star: Galaxy S26 Ultra To Dominate Total Galaxy S26 Production

The latest news follows after early leaks pointed to the Galaxy S26 being built around Qi2 magnets. Later reports backed this up with hints of faster wireless charging. More recently, leaks showed Samsung-made Qi2 accessories, including a MagSafe-style wireless charging puck.

However, with the new leaks, confidence around built-in Qi2 magnets has faded fast. This new leak was shared by Nieuwemobiel, which reported that the Galaxy S26 series will not include native Qi2 magnets.

The leak also reveals new details about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's S Pen and focuses on first-party Samsung cases for the Galaxy S26. There are magnetic and non-magnetic options. To be clear, if the phones had magnets built in, non-magnetic cases would be pointless. This is a key point that rules out native Qi2 support.

The report explained that Qi2 magnets work best when a phone has no case on it. If a case with real thickness is added, the magnetic grip becomes much weaker. In such cases, accessories like wallets, mounts and chargers can slip. To fix this, phones with proper Qi2 support usually include magnets in almost every case because the magnets in the case keep the strength needed for additional accessories. That is why it seems surprising for Samsung to delay this feature again as Qi2 magnets are clearly popular and widely expected.

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.