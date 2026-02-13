Morgan Stanley Mulls $500 Million India Fund, Shifts Some Assets

Morgan Stanley's asset management arm is sounding out investors about shifting a portfolio of India assets from an existing fund into a new vehicle, according to people familiar with the matter.

The firm plans to move eight healthcare-focused investments into a so-called continuation vehicle, the people said, asking not to be identified because the conversations are private. It's seeking to raise $500 million for the new India fund strategy and has approached investors on the plan, the people added.

The assets include Omega Hospitals and RG Scientific Enterprises Pvt., one of the people said. Morgan Stanley Investment Management invested in Omega in 2024 with a minority ownership and bought a controlling stake in RG Scientific that same year.

A media representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, a $1.9 trillion manager, invested in the assets through its alternative arm, Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia.

The continuation of fundraising comes as more investment firms look for exit routes beyond initial public offerings and mergers. Globally, the secondary market rose 48% to $240 billion in 2025 from a year earlier, according to a report by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

