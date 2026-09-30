Why 39,000 Plus Slum Structures In Mumbai Could Face BMC Action

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a three-month special drive against unauthorised constructions in Mumbai's slum areas, scheduled to begin from October 1 and last till December 31. The civic body has stated that action will be taken against structures measuring 14 feet or more.

The BMC has asked occupants of unauthorised structures to remove the unauthorised portions voluntarily before enforcement action begins, warning that failure to do so could lead to civic action.

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The decision triggered sharp opposition from corporators across party lines during the civic body's general body meeting on Monday, with members demanding an immediate stay on the drive and insisting that Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide address the House in person, Mumbai Mirror reported.

According to BMC data presented before the House, the total number of slum structures in BMC jurisdiction is 2,23,150 out of which 39,111 structures measure 14 feet or more and are thus at a risk of facing enforcement action.

The BMC has stated that 4,584 of the identified structures have already faced eviction or demolition action, while notices have been issued to another 611 structures.

Why Is BMC Targeting These Structures?

The civic body's action is focused on unauthorised constructions and additions to slum structures that measure 14 feet or more. The drive comes after a series of fatal incidents involving unauthorised structures in Mumbai.

In August, a landslide in Kurla affected housing settlements located along a hill and resulted in eight deaths, The Indian Express reported. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) had previously warned about construction activity along the hill slopes.

A month earlier, six children died after a house collapsed in Mankhurd following heavy rainfall. The victims were living in an unauthorised structure.

These two incidents have been cited as the backdrop of the BMC's decision to intensify action against unauthorised structures.

Political Opposition To The BMC Drive

Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar submitted a statement in the general body, warning that the demolition drive could affect entire families living in these structures. He urged the administration to take a humanitarian view, maintain a balance between enforcement and rehabilitation, and put the action on hold, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The report also stated that Leader of Opposition Kishori Pednekar alleged that even the mayor had not been informed about the decision and said the administration should have taken elected representatives into confidence before announcing such a significant measure.

Standing committee chairperson Prabhakar Shinde questioned the administration's accountability, asking how structures of up to 14 feet were allowed to come up in the first place and whether action would be taken against officials allegedly involved in permitting or overlooking such construction.

Khankar said the House would not be adjourned until Bhide came to the chamber and issued a statement. However, the commissioner did not attend the session, drawing further criticism.

Mayor Ritu Tawde expressed displeasure, saying the fear of action could lead to panic among residents and even raise concerns about stress-related health emergencies.

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