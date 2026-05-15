Who Was Anand Nadkarni? Renowned Psychiatrist Passes Away At 68 In Maharashtra's Thane

Anand Madhusudan Nadkarni, one of India's most recognised psychiatrists and the founder of the Institute for Psychological Health (IPH), passed away in the early hours of Friday at the age of 68.

According to Lokmat Times, he died between 4:30 am and 5 am at his residence in Thane. He is survived by his wife and son.

People can pay their last respects at Saptasopan in Thane from 10:30 am onwards, the report said.

A Career Built On Making Mental Health Accessible

Nadkarni began his medical career at KEM Hospital in Mumbai in 1984, after completing his MBBS and going on to top his MD in Psychiatry from the University of Mumbai, according to his professional profile. Over the next four decades, he became one of the most prominent voices for mental health in the country.

He founded IPH in Thane in 1990, with the mission of 'Mental Health for All.'

The institute grew into what is described as the largest functioning group in the voluntary sector in the field of mental health across the country, with a team of over 70 mental health professionals, 40 administrative staff members, and more than 100 trained volunteers, the website of IPH said.

He was also co-founder of Muktangan De-addiction Centre, which received international recognition, including from the United Nations, for its impact and social outreach.

Writer, Playwright, Trainer

Nadkarni's work extended well beyond the clinic. He conducted training programmes for top corporate executives, mentored young artists, athletes, and singers, and addressed parents and teachers on a wide range of subjects.

He also trained elite commando forces and taught postgraduate students in Psychiatry and Psychology. He also, reportedly, contributed to the National Planning Commission as a consultant.

He wrote several widely read books in Marathi, including "Eka Psychiatristchi Diary", a memoir of his clinical life that ran into nine editions, and "Vishad Yog", a work on stress management that received the Maharashtra State Literature Award.

His play "Tya Tighanchi Goshta" won the MIFTA 2016 award in Sydney for best playwright.

As recently as March 2026, he was at AIIMS Nagpur conducting a faculty mentoring workshop, according to a post by the institution on social media.

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