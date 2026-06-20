Who Is Vivek Aggarwal? IAS Officer Appointed Vice-President Of FATF, A First For India

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Vivek Aggarwal has been appointed Vice-President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), marking the first time an Indian official has taken up a leadership role in the global watchdog responsible for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

Aggarwal was appointed during the FATF Plenary meeting held at the organisation's headquarters in Paris from June 17 to 19. He will serve as Vice-President for the 2026-27 term and succeed Giles Thomson of the United Kingdom, who has held the position since July 2025, as per PTI.

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The FATF Plenary elected Aggarwal as its next Vice-President. In this role, chosen from among member jurisdictions, he will help the President guide the organisation's operations and implement its anti-financial crime mandates.

The Culture Ministry termed it on X a "landmark" appointment: "It reflects the immense trust and credibility India has built across more than 200 jurisdictions, highlighting the nation's proactive role in shaping global policy on emerging risks like digital payments and virtual assets. This achievement underscores the global community's faith in India's institutional strength and shared commitment to international financial integrity."



Who is Vivek Aggarwal?

Aggarwal, a 1994-batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Culture. He has previously played a key role in India's engagement with FATF, having led the Indian delegation to the organisation and served as Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND).

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During his tenure in the Ministry of Finance, Aggarwal was serving as Additional Secretary when India's latest FATF Mutual Evaluation Report was released in 2024. He also held additional responsibility as the head of FIU-IND, contributing to India's efforts to strengthen its anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing framework, as per PTI.

The appointment places an Indian representative at the highest level of the FATF leadership structure, reflecting international confidence in India's financial

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