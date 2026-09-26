Who Is Petal Gahlot? The Indian Diplomat Who Hit Back At Shehbaz Sharif At UN For Second Time

Petal Gahlot, First Secretary/Advisor at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, has drawn attention after exercising India's Right of Reply at the UN General Assembly in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks on Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty. She warned that Islamabad “will have consequences” if Pakistan continued cross-border terrorism.

Addressing Pakistan's claims about peace, Gahlot said that if Islamabad was sincere about peace, it should immediately shut down terrorist camps operating on its soil and hand over terrorists wanted in India. She also reiterated India's right to defend itself against terrorism and said that Pakistan's practice of cross-border terrorism would have consequences.

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Gahlot countered Sharif's references to Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated India's position that the Union Territory is an integral and inalienable part of the country. She also highlighted issues concerning human rights and the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Gahlot also criticised Pakistan's comments on democracy and human values, describing them as "hypocritical homilies" and pointing to the role of the military in Pakistan's political landscape.

Who Is Petal Gahlot?

Petal Gahlot is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer who serves as First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. She joined the IFS in 2015 and has since held positions at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and India's diplomatic missions.

Gahlot was born in New Delhi and began her diplomatic career with the MEA. Before moving to New York, she worked in the Europe West Division, where she served as an Under Secretary between 2020 and 2023.

Since joining India's UN mission in July 2023, Gahlot has represented India on a range of issues at the world body.

Education and Interests

Gahlot holds a BA in Political Science, Sociology and French Literature from St Xavier's College, Mumbai. She later completed a Master's degree in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi.

Outside diplomacy, Gahlot has a keen interest in music. She is a guitarist and has shared covers of popular songs on social media. Her rendition of the Italian protest song Bella Ciao also attracted attention online.

This was not Gahlot's first high-profile response at the UN. She had represented India at the 2025 UN General Assembly as well, when she responded to Sharif's remarks concerning the India-Pakistan conflict and Operation Sindoor.

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