Who Is Padma Jaiswal? Senior IAS Officer Removed From Service — All You Need To Know

The Central government has removed senior IAS officer Padma Jaiswal from service following the conclusion of a long-running disciplinary inquiry into corruption allegations linked to her tenure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Jaiswal, a 2003-batch AGMUT cadre officer, served as Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district in 2007-08, where she was accused of misusing her position and misappropriating public funds. The nearly two-decade-old case has concluded after multiple reviews. She was suspended in 2008 but later reinstated before renewed inquiry findings.

The proceedings, initiated under the All India Services Rules, resumed after the Delhi High Court overturned a previous jurisdictional challenge in April 2026, said reports.

Following recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Central Vigilance Commission, and the Department of Personnel and Training, the Union Public Service Commission supported the proposal for a major penalty.

The dismissal effectively ends Jaiswal's career in the Indian Administrative Service, following inquiry proceedings initiated under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

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While the move does not automatically bar her from all future government roles, officials described the removal of a serving officer of such seniority as an exceptional measure.

When reached for comment, Jaiswal stated that she was "not aware of any such development or any dismissal order being passed," according to The Indian Express.

Who is Padma Jaiswal?

She is an alumna of St. Xavier's School and the University Business School at Panjab University, where she earned her MBA, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Complementing her business expertise, she is a certified Company Secretary through the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Her professional profile includes work as a UGC Research Fellow, where she studied multiple interdisciplinary areas. Her focus covered business administration and management, international affairs, financial management, and legal personnel management, reflecting a strong academic foundation across commerce, governance, and organizational studies.

Over the course of a career exceeding twenty years, Jaiswal served in various high-profile roles across Delhi, Goa, Puducherry, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The case concludes years of legal scrutiny, underscoring the government's commitment to administrative accountability and high-level bureaucratic oversight.

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