West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026: BJP To Finally Breach TMC Bastion, Say Most Surveys

Four out of five exit polls predicted on Wednesday a landmark victory by the BJP in West Bengal in what could be a historic win for the saffron party in its bid to unseat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and end the TMC's 15-year rule. Praja Polls predictions show a massive sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal. The BJP is seen bagging between 178 and 210 seats in the state.

According to Matrize, the BJP is expected to win 146–161 seats, while the Trinamool Congress may win 125–140 constituencies. The exit polls by P-Marq say that TMC is likely to win around 118–138 seats, while the BJP may win 150–175.

Here are the projections:

Praja Poll: BJP+ (178-208) | TMC+ (85-110) | OTH (0-5)

P-Marq: BJP+ (150-175) | TMC+ (118-138) | OTH (2-6)

Matrize: BJP+ (146-161) | TMC+ (125-140) | OTH (6-10)

Poll Diary: BJP+ (142-171) | TMC+ (99-127) | OTH (5-9)

Peoples Pulse: TMC+ (177-187) | BJP+ (95-110) | OTH (1-4)

The NDTV-Axis My India exit poll for West Bengal will be released on Thursday for greater accuracy as voting in the state has just ended.

The West Bengal assembly election 2026 was conducted in two phases, with polling for the first phase held on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, secured a sweeping victory with 215 seats in the 294-member Assembly, significantly outperforming most poll projections. The BJP emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats. The Indian National Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) failed to win a single seat, an unprecedented outcome in the state's political history.

For 2026, opinion polls had suggested that the TMC retains an edge, though with a narrower margin compared to 2021. Several surveys estimate the party could secure around 174–184 seats, while the BJP is projected to cross the 100-seat mark, indicating a more competitive contest. Some projections also point to a razor-thin vote share gap, underscoring the possibility of a closely fought election.

Track LIVE Updates Of Five-State Exit Poll Results Here

The second phase of the elections, which concluded on Wednesday, covered 142 constituencies across seven districts — North 24 Parganas (33 seats), South 24 Parganas (31), Nadia (17), Howrah (16), Kolkata (11), Hooghly (18), and Purba Bardhaman (16).

Key contenders include Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, both contesting from Bhabanipur. Other prominent candidates include Firhad Hakim (Kolkata Port), Aroop Biswas (Tollygunge), Shashi Panja (Shyampukur), and Bratya Basu (Dum Dum).

West Bengal recorded a strong voter turnout of 92.03% in the first phase on April 23, despite isolated incidents of violence. The phase covered 152 constituencies and will determine the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates in the 294-seat Assembly.

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