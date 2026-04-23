West Bengal Election 2026: EVM Glitches Reported In Some Places, Voting Disrupted

EVM glitches disrupted voting at a few places in West Bengal on Thursday as polling was underway in the first phase of the assembly elections, officials said.

Overnight violence was also reported from some places amid the unprecedented security arrangements made.

In Murshidabad district, polling was halted at booth number 156 in Parsalika Madanmohan Primary School in the Beldanga assembly segment after an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) developed a snag, they said.

At booth number 212 in the Samsherganj assembly constituency, voting did not begin on time because of similar issues. Polling was also delayed at booth number 130 in Kandi, officials added.

In Purba Medinipur, an EVM malfunction was reported in Birulia of the Nandigram assembly constituency.

In Cooch Behar, voting at booth number 229 in Town High School was suspended for nearly an hour before resuming. Polling was also delayed at booth number 231 in Malda district's Habibpur constituency.

In Siliguri in Darjeeling district, polling could not start on time at booth number 26/31 in Margaret School because of a faulty EVM.

VIDEO | West Bengal Polls: Voting delayed at Murshidabad's Raghunathganj Girl's School booth due to EVM malfunction; voters express anger over long wait and lack of replacement machine.#AssemblyPollsWithPTI #WestBengalPollsWithPTI



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/pzmKxiyHSX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026

Amid the polling process, an elephant roaming near a booth in Jhargram district triggered panic among voters. The animal was spotted outside Jitushol Aanshik Buniyadi Vidyalaya polling station.

Meanwhile, overnight violence was also reported from some districts, before polling began.

In Naoda in Murshidabad, crude bombs were allegedly hurled near Shivnagar Primary School in the night, injuring a woman, officials said.

TMC candidate Sahina Mumtaz Khan, who was nearby, escaped unhurt, they said.

TMC MP Abu Taher Khan alleged Humayun Kabir's Amjanata Unnayan Party was behind the attack.

Police and central forces were deployed in the area, officials said.

"Strong action will be taken. A report has been sought regarding the incident," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal said.

Tension was also reported from Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi, which had witnessed violence during the 2021 assembly polls.

A BJP Kisan Morcha leader was allegedly attacked in the night when he was returning home.

The BJP accused TMC supporters of assaulting him and vandalising his motorcycle, while the ruling party denied the charge, calling it a staged incident.

In another incident in Domkal's Raipur village, a CPM worker and his son were allegedly attacked late in the night.

The son sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Police said they detained a TMC worker in connection with the incident.

Polling is underway in 152 assembly constituencies across 16 districts of the state in this phase. The rest of the 142 seats will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled on May 4.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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