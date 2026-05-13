Weather Alert! IMD Warns Of Heat Wave, Severe Warm Night Conditions In These States — Check Full Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh heatwave warnings for several states, cautioning that above-normal temperatures and warm night conditions are likely to continue until May 18.

India is currently experiencing stark weather contrasts, with northern and eastern regions witnessing thunderstorms, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall, while central and western parts of the country remain under the grip of an intense heatwave.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR and parts of northwest India are expected to receive rain and gusty winds between May 13 and 16, offering brief relief from rising temperatures

Heatwave Forecast for These States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a widespread heatwave warning for several parts of northwest, central, and western India, forecasting intense heat conditions over the coming days.

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According to the latest forecast, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave conditions in many places, with severe heatwave conditions in isolated areas between May 12 and May 18, while isolated pockets of East Rajasthan may continue to witness warm nights till May 15.

The weather agency further warned that Vidarbha may continue to face extreme heat till May 16, Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra till May 14, Marathwada till May 15, and Konkan & Goa on May 12.

The IMD said maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2°C to 4°C across central India between May 12 and 18, with East India likely to see a 2°C to 3°C increase till May 16.

Meteorologists attributed the prolonged heat spell to clear skies, dry weather, and anti-cyclonic circulation patterns over western India, while urban heat island effects are worsening nighttime discomfort in major cities.

IMD Advisory

The IMD has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated, wear light cotton clothing, and avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours. Elderly people, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions have been urged to take extra precautions.

The weather department also issued a warning for fishermen, advising them not to venture into several parts of the Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining coastal regions due to stormy weather conditions over the coming days.

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