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'We Stand With India': World Leaders Pay Tribute On Pahalgam Terror Attack Anniversary

On April 22, 2025, gunmen linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba had opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, killing 26 people.

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'We Stand With India': World Leaders Pay Tribute On Pahalgam Terror Attack Anniversary
An artist paints a tribute to the civilians killed in the Pahalgam attack.
PTI

Tributes poured in from around the world on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack on Wednesday, remembering the lives lost in the tragic incident in Jammu-Kashmir last year. On April 22, 2025, gunmen linked to militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba had opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, killing 26 people, including a local pony operator. The attack targeted civilians visiting the popular hill destination, leading to widespread shock and grief. 

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi On Pahalgam Attack Anniversary: India Will Never Bow To Any Form Of Terror

A year later, people across India and abroad continue to remember the victims, while Pahalgam gradually sees the return of visitors. Remembering the victims of the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that India will never bow to any form of terror.

“As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," he said on X.

In response to the attack, India had launched Operation Sindoor days later, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. One year on, tributes have poured in globally, with embassies, international organisations, and leaders expressing solidarity with victims' families.

Here's How World Leaders Remembered Pahalgam Victims:

Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar: “One year since the tragic loss of 26 innocent lives in the Pahalgam Terror Attack. We remember. Israel stands with India in the fight against terror.”

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green: “One year on, we join our Indian friends & colleagues to remember the innocent lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We honour the victims & their families who continue to grieve today. Australia stands against terrorism in all its forms.”

Ambassador, Delegation of European Union to India, Herve Delphin: “With my colleagues Heads of Mission of the EU 27 Members, we stand together united and in solidarity with India, with one common message: We don't forget the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. Terrorism has no place and no justification.”

European Union In India: “On the commemoration day of the heinous terrorist attack in #Pahalgam, the EU and its 27 Member States stand in solidarity with people of India in remembrance of the innocent victims murdered one year ago.”

Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar: “On behalf of the State of Israel, one year after the Pahalgam terror attack, we honor the memory of the innocent lives lost and stand with their families in grief. Israel remains resolute and unwavering in its fight against terrorism in all its forms. Together with India, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation to confront this threat with determination and to advance peace, security, and stability.”

Argentine Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino: “One year since the tragedy of Pahalgam Terror Attack against India. On behalf of the Argentine Government and the Argentine People we convey our tribute to those innocent people lost on this day last year. They shall never be forgotten. Our thoughts with their families and loved ones - Standing with India and condemning Terror in all its forms.”

Top Indian leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh as well as Opposition leaders Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, among others also paid tributes to the victims on social media platform X.

ALSO READ: One Year Since Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tourists Slowly Return, But Business Struggling To Recover

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