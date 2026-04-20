One Year Since Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tourists Slowly Return, But Business Struggling To Recover

A year after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, tourists are again descending upon the resort; yet, the vibe in the Jammu and Kashmir region is more serene. While the tourism sector is reviving, Pahalgam still has a journey ahead to recapture its previous liveliness, necessitating additional time.

On April 22, 2025, Pakistan-backed terrorists targeted and attacked largely Hindu tourists which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. This eventually led to India's Operation Sindoor launched on May against Pakistan.

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Now, almost a year later from that horrific incident, visitors are coming back in smaller numbers, exploring the valleys and stopping at stunning viewpoints to capture selfies and videos. Shops, hotels, eateries, roadside diners, and stores selling Kashmiri crafts are open, but the familiar hum of activity has yet to return.

Latief Ahmad, who owns a showroom selling Kashmiri arts and crafts, told TNIE he remembers that this time of year meant a constant stream of customers. “There used to be a beeline of tourists at our showrooms, and every visitor would buy something to take home as souvenirs, but after last year's attack, tourist flow has dropped significantly. Our business has been badly affected.”

Restaurant owner Hilal Ahmed told TNIE that everyday profits have drastically decreased. “Before the attack, we would make around Rs 35,000 on normal days and up to Rs 50,000 on weekends. Now, it's Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 a day,” he said. “Most visitors don't stay overnight anymore.”

The hospitality industry has had to make employment losses because of the slump. Javed Burza, head of the Pahalgam Hoteliers Association, said that several hotels have closed, while others have cut personnel. “We have cut room tariffs by 50-60%, but tourists are still hesitant to stay overnight," Burza told TNIE.

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Authorities have reopened a number of significant tourist destinations in an effort to boost foot traffic.

Baisaran Meadows, dubbed "little Switzerland", is still closed, nonetheless. Ponywalas' earnings have decreased. According to Abdul Waheed, head of the Pahalgam Ponywala Association, "a ponywala now makes only Rs 500 to Rs 600 a day."

The tourists coming to Pahalgam told that they did not face any issues and felt safe . “Pahalgam is a beautiful. It is safe,” a tourist said, according to the report.

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