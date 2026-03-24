Watch: Rare Caracal Sighted Near India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer

Caracal sightings have been confirmed near the India–Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, with forest officials verifying the presence of at least three individuals in the Thar Desert. The development has drawn attention as the species is rarely seen and its population in India has declined over the years.



The caracal, a medium-sized nocturnal predator known for its long black-tufted ears, is adapted to dry and arid landscapes. It was once found across parts of northwestern India, but its numbers have reduced significantly due to habitat loss, hunting, and fragmentation of its natural environment. At present, sightings are uncommon, making this recent confirmation notable.



According to reports, officials have set up a monitoring system to track and study the animals.

Camera traps have been installed in selected desert areas, and radio collars are being used to follow their movements. This round-the-clock monitoring is helping researchers observe the animal's behaviour, feeding patterns, and habitat use.

VIDEO | Jaisalmer: Rare caracal spotted near India–Pakistan border; three confirmed in Thar, camera traps and radio collars monitor 24x7 as conservation efforts intensify.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/guCUKMaqo9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 24, 2026



According to a report by India Today, the decline of the species is linked to shrinking grasslands, which are often treated as wastelands and diverted for development. Other factors such as illegal hunting and the presence of feral dogs have also affected their survival. The absence of focused conservation efforts in the past has further contributed to the decline.



According to the report, the threat to the species came to light after a recent incident in Jaisalmer district, where a caracal was reportedly hunted and its carcass burned in an attempt to remove evidence. Following which, conservation measures are being strengthened.

The Rajasthan Forest Department, along with wildlife institutions, is working on restoring habitats, improving anti-poaching actions, and involving local communities through awareness programmes.

Report also suggests plans to identify and designate important areas in the Thar Desert as protected zones for the species.



Speaking to PTI, Jaisalmer Deputy Conservator of Forests Kumar Shubham said, “on January 25, a radio-collared caracal was released in the Ghotaru area near the border, after which the Wildlife Institute of India began close monitoring. Around nine camera traps have been set up, and studies on its ecology, diet, and food chain are being carried out using the collected data.”



He further said, “researchers are examining where it is found, what it eats, and are analysing signs like scat and pugmarks to gather details. The camera trap data has shown the presence of one uncollared female, one uncollared male, and the collared male that was released earlier.”

VIDEO | Rajasthan: Jaisalmer deputy conservator of forests Kumar Shubham says, “On January 25, we released a radio-collared caracal in the Ghotaru region near the border. Since then, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has been carrying out intensive monitoring. About nine… pic.twitter.com/ZZwQ2EAMgJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 24, 2026

He added, “using the location signals from the radio collar, movement patterns are being tracked to identify areas where the animal has been active. Based on this, more camera traps are being placed to assess whether there are additional caracals in the region and to understand their presence better.”

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