Watch: Over 400 Riders Join Indo-Russian Friendship Bike Rally In Delhi

A motorcycle rally bringing together more than 400 riders was held in Delhi as part of an Indo-Russian Friendship Ride organised by the Delhi Bikers Breakfast Run (DBBR) in association with the Russian Embassy in India, news agency IANS reported.

According to the report, the event was organised to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Riders from India, Russia, and other countries took part in the rally, travelling across the national capital as a tribute to soldiers who fought and died during the war.

According to organisers, the rally saw participation from over 400 bikers. Members of DBBR and riders from different backgrounds joined the event.

Delhi: An Indo-Russian Friendship Ride was held, bringing together over 400 riders. The rally was organized by the Delhi Bikers Breakfast Run (DBBR) in association with the Russian Embassy. pic.twitter.com/KDvzzWTW5f — IANS (@ians_india) March 21, 2026

DBBR member Brijesh Bond speaking to IANS said, "So you can see today's ride is 400 plus riders so Russia and India bond is very strong".

Among the participants was a Russian rider, Lisa Khusner, who also identified herself as Lisa Singh. Speaking in Hindi, she said, "My name is Lisa Khusner, also known as Lisa Singh. I have come here with my husband to participate in this ride. I am from Russia, and I work here in India. "

Delhi: A Russian rider says, "My name is Lisa Khusner, also known as Lisa Singh. I have come here with my husband to participate in this ride" pic.twitter.com/qTlSumuvFY — IANS (@ians_india) March 21, 2026

Roman Babushkin, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Russian Embassy in India, told IANS that the rally has become a recurring event symbolising ties between the two countries.

He said, "This anniversary ride became a tradition to demonstrate how rock-solid the friendship bonds are between Russia, India and other brother countries," and added, "I'm so happy to see all of you joining this another anniversary ride today, which has become a tradition to demonstrate the rock-solid friendship between Russia and India..."



Another official from the embassy, Petr Sizov speaking to the news agency also addressed participants, saying, "If you can drive in India, you can drive everywhere..."

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