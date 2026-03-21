Watch: FIR Filed After Lamborghini Drift Video Goes Viral At Bengaluru Junction

The Cubbon Park Traffic Police have registered a suo motu FIR against the owner of a white Lamborghini after a video showing the car performing dangerous stunts at Anil Kumble Circle surfaced on social media, Deccan Herald reported.



According to the report, the incident reportedly took place between 2 am and 3 am on Saturday. The luxury car, bearing registration number KA 05 NR 0009, was seen performing multiple drifting manoeuvres and high-speed turns at the junction.

Videos recorded by onlookers showed the vehicle circling the junction twice before speeding away towards the stretch near the Cubbon Park Police Station.



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Dh citing Police reported that the actions posed a risk to public safety.



According to police, the driver and occupants were involved in reckless behaviour during the incident. Some individuals were reportedly seen standing through the sunroof and shouting while the car was being driven.

Video from last night in Bengaluru. Lamborghini KA 05 NR 0009 seen repeatedly doing donuts at a public junction under a flyover while other vehicles were present, posing a safety risk.@blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice please look into this and take action if required. pic.twitter.com/UuOHXljE5i — CitizenReportIN (@CitizenReprt) March 21, 2026

A senior traffic police officer told Deccan Herald, "operating vehicles in a reckless manner on public roads is a non-negotiable violation of the law," and added, "an FIR has been registered under sections pertaining to rash and negligent driving and endangering human life."



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Police have reportedly approached the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to obtain complete details of the vehicle's owner. While the registration number has been identified, officials are verifying insurance records and trying to establish who was driving the car at the time.

The Cubbon Park Traffic Police stated that the FIR was registered based on digital evidence and inputs from personnel who were on night patrol duty in the area.



Further investigation is underway to identify those involved and take appropriate action under the law.



Reacting to the video a social media user said, “this confidence comes from one thing: he knows the law won't touch him. It's only for the poor & middle class.”

“This isn't just reckless,it's criminal. Public roads are for everyone, not for showing off. Shouldn't there be immediate fines or license suspension for such stunts?,” said another.

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