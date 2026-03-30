'Met On Dating App': In Vizag, Navy Staffer Kills Lover, Chops Body And Stores Parts In Fridge

A murder in Visakhapatnam has triggered comparisons with the Shraddha Walkar case after police said a married Navy staffer allegedly killed his lover, dismembered the body and stored some parts in a refrigerator at his home.

Also Read: Allahabad High Court's Big Remark: Married Man Staying In Live-In Relationship Not Crime

The accused in the recent case has been identified as Chintada Ravindra, a 30-year-old Navy official posted at INS Dega, while the victim was named as 31-year-old Polipalli Mounika.

According to police, the two had met on the dating app Mingle in 2021 and later developed a relationship.

The case has drawn an eerie comparison to the 2022 murder of Shraddha Delhi, in which police alleged her live-in partner strangled her, dismembered her body and stored parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them across the city.

Police said the incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon when Ravindra called Mounika to his residence in the Gajuwaka area after his wife had gone to her parents' home in Vizianagaram.

The two reportedly got into an argument in the evening, after which Ravindra allegedly suffocated Mounika to death. Investigators said he then bought a knife through an online delivery platform and cut the body into pieces.

According to the initial investigation, Ravindra allegedly separated the head, legs and hands from the torso. He is said to have packed the legs and hips in a trolley bag, stored the torso in the refrigerator and taken the head and hands to another location, where they were allegedly burnt.

Police said the accused later walked into a police station and confessed to the crime. When officers reached the house, they found chopped body parts inside the refrigerator and elsewhere in the home, but the victim's head was missing.

Also Read: Mother Arrested For Killing Two Daughters In Delhi's Malviya Nagar

During questioning, Ravindra allegedly told police that Mounika had taken Rs 3.5 lakh from him and had threatened to reveal their relationship to his wife, leading to frequent disputes between them. Police also said the murder appeared to have been planned.

A special team has been formed to trace the missing body parts, while a murder case has been registered and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.