Mother Arrested For Killing Two Daughters In Delhi's Malviya Nagar

Delhi Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman, who reportedly attempted suicide after the alleged murder of her two daughters at their home in Malviya Nagar, officials said on Sunday. The case pertains to March 6, when the bodies of the two sisters, aged 34 and 28, were found in separate rooms of their ground-floor residence in F-Block, Malviya Nagar, while their mother was discovered unconscious in another room, they said.

The police arrested the accused mother, who reportedly consumed a poisonous substance, on Friday after her medical and psychiatric evaluation, they said.

Police had initially suspected a murder-suicide attempt and registered a case of murder while waiting to record the woman's statement to establish the sequence of events.

Investigators said the elder daughter, who was mentally challenged, was found with a pillow on her face, while the younger one, a law student, had a ligature around her neck, police said.

The mother was suspected of having consumed a poisonous substance, they added.

According to the police, the woman was allegedly distressed due to a strained relationship with her husband and financial dependence on others, which may have led to the crime.

Further investigation into the case is underway, officials added.



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