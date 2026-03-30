Bank Holidays In April 2026: Banks To Remain Shut For 14 Days In These States

Banks will remain shut for a total 14 days in April as per the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar. The holidays include state-specific holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays. The first holiday of the month falls on Good Friday, April 3, followed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Bohag Bihu and Baisakhi on April 14. Bohag Bihu will be celebrated on April 16, followed by Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya on April 20.

Bank Holidays In April 2026

According to the official holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will observe 14 holidays in the fourth month of the year. This will be due to Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, Bengali New Year's Day and Akshaya Tritiya.

Apart from these occasions, baoks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays as well as all Sundays.

"All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays," the official RBI notification for bank holidays stated.

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Here's The Full List Of Bank Holidays In April 2026:

April 1 - To enable banks to close their yearly accounts

April 2 - Maundy Thursday

April 3 - Good Friday

April 11 - Second Saturday

April 14 - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi

April 15 - Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day

April 16 - Bohag Bihu

April 20 - Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya

April 21 - Garia Puja

April 25 - Fourth Saturday

April 5, 12, 19, 26 - Bank holiday on Sunday

Customers should note that many of these holidays are state-specific. Besides national holidays as well as regional observances, banks in India remain shut on on the second and fourth Saturday of the month and all Sundays. The central bank has classified these holidays into three sections: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Customers are advised to plan their visit to bank branches accordingly after keeping a check on the regional holiday calendar. However, customers can continue to avail online banking services, which include UPI payments, net banking and ATM transactions among others.

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