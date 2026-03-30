OpenAI Shutters AI Video Generator Sora, Here's Why

OpenAI discontinued its support for the AI video generator Sora, according to recent reports, along with "indefinitely" shelving plans for an "erotic mode" for its large language model ChatGPT.

The Wall Street Journal, publishing a new report on the reason behind some of these moves, stating that they were due to the company's efforts to trim some of its underperforming projects and focus on catching up with its peers in the AI race.

This 'Adult Mode' has been in development for months with members of OpenAI's advisory council made up of mental health safety experts expressing their reservations with potential ramifications of the model in a January meeting with the Open AI's representatives, as per a Wall Street Journal report.

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The report stated that despite Sora having a peak user count of a million when it was launched six months ago, it ended up plateauing to a less than 500,000. Open AI was also footing a $1-million bill per day to keep Sora running due to the costs incurred by video generation technology.

OpenAI has also been facing stiff competition from Anthropic's Claude Code, leading to Altman discontinuing support for new projects and having the company's workforce focus on consolidating the firm's core offerings. This move would give the company computing power and the labour resources required to focus on their new priorities.

The two firms also seem to be competing to release their initial public offering before the other.

OpenAI also partnered with Walt Disney Co over a partnership that has now been called off, which was centered around Sora, Disney had initially agreed to licence notable characters such as Mickey Mouse and Cinderella to OpenAI for use on Sora in exchange for a $1 billion stake in the video generation startup. The entire deal was made in stock warrants instead of a licensing fee consisting of cash.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Discontinues Support For Sora, Winds Down Disney Deal

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