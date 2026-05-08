Vijay Not Invited For Swearing-In As CM; TVK Failed To Prove Majority, Says Tamil Nadu Governor's Office

Shortly after it was reported that Vijay would be taking oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the Governor's office clarified that the TVK chief has failed to demonstrate his majority, NDTV reported, citing sources.

There was no letter of support from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), sources told NDTV. Both the parties have won two seats each.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Vijay has secured support from the Left parties—CPI and CPI(M)—who have collectively won four constituencies. Meanwhile, the Congress, which won five seats, extended its support to TVK on Tuesday.

Vijay's newly launch party stunned Tamil Nadu politics in its electoral debut by winning 108 of the state's 234 seats, ending the 62-year dominance of Dravidian heavyweights Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. However, the party remained 10 seats short of the halfway mark.

ALSO READ: Vijay Lacks 'Basic Qualification', Cinema Fame Not Enough To Form Govt, Says AIADMK Veteran

The near-majority verdict triggered intense political manoeuvring, with the TVK swiftly adding the Congress' five seats to its tally after assurances that the party would not align with “communal forces”.

Attention then shifted to the support of the VCK and the two Left parties, all of whom had contested the election as allies of the DMK.

Meanwhile, the DMK has snapped its years-long alliance with the Congress, following the latter's decision to support Vijay. The party, according to reports, also entered into backchannel talks with arch-rival AIADMK.

The DMK leadership is weighing the strategy to block the TVK's ascent to power, and this may involve offering outside support to the alliance of AIADMK and BJP, NDTV reported earlier on Friday, citing sources.

ALSO READ: DMK Ready To Offer Outside Support To AIADMK-Led Govt, Seeks No Direct Ministry: Sources

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