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MCX Q4 Results: Profit Surges 32%, Dividend Announced

Revenue for the quarter increased 33.6% sequentially to Rs 889 crore compared to Rs 666 crore in the preceding quarter.

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MCX Q4 Results: Profit Surges 32%, Dividend Announced
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Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter, with net profit and revenue registering sharp sequential growth aided by higher trading activity and improved operational performance.

The exchange posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 530 crore for the quarter, marking a 32.1% rise from Rs 401 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased 33.6% sequentially to Rs 889 crore compared to Rs 666 crore in the preceding quarter.

At the operating level, Ebitda rose 34.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 666 crore from Rs 495 crore.

Operating profitability also improved marginally during the quarter, with Ebitda margin expanding to 74.9% from 74.4% in the previous quarter.

ALSO READ: Tata Consumer Products Q4 Results: Profit Surges 21%; Dividend Announced Highest Since 2009

Alongside the earnings announcement, the company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for shareholders.

MCX said the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the dividend, along with the date of its 24th Annual General Meeting and dividend payment schedule, will be announced separately.

MCX remains India's leading commodity derivatives exchange, offering trading across segments including bullion, energy, base metals and agri commodities. The exchange has continued to benefit from rising investor participation and increased hedging activity amid global commodity market volatility.

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