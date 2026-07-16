Tukaram Mundhe-Led Maharashtra FDA Unveils AI-Enabled Portal For Citizen Complaints

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe launched an AI-enabled grievance redressal portal that allows citizens to report cases of food adulteration, fake medicines and substandard drugs, according to the Maharashtra FDA and Mundhe's announcement in a post on X.

Mundhe said in his post, "Just Speak. FDA Maharashtra has launched grievance redressal portal for citizens. It is AI enabled platform, having auto assignment, auto escalation and built in accountability with traceability features." He also attached the link to the portal in his post.

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As per the Maharashtra FDA, the portal is designed to simplify the complaint process, improve accessibility and enable quicker action against violations related to food and drug safety.

How does the portal work?

Citizens can lodge complaints simply by speaking instead of filling lengthy forms, according to the Maharashtra FDA.

The AI system accepts complaints in Marathi, Hindi and English.

It automatically converts the spoken complaint into a structured written complaint for submission.

The platform also supports online tracking of complaint status after submission.

The portal includes AI-enabled complaint registration, auto-assignment of complaints to the appropriate officer, auto-escalation if complaints are not addressed within the stipulated timelines, built in accountability mechanisms, and complete traceability so complaints can monitor progress.

The launch comes amid an intensified state-wide enforecement drive led by Mundhe since he assumed charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, with multiple raids against food adulteration, fake medicines, illegal cosmetics, and unsafe food products.

According to official statements and recent enforcement actions, the FDA has seized adulterated milk, illegal cosmetics and unlicnced Ayurvedic medicines. It has suspended the licenses of food establishments found violating food safety norms. The department has stepped up surveillance of high risk food categories such as milk and dairy products, Maharashtra Times reported.

The grievance portal is available at https://complaints.mahafda.in/

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