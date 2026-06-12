TG ICET Result 2026 To Be Out Today: Check Direct Link To Download TG ICET Rank Card

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test, popularly known as TG ICET 2026, results are set to be released today, June 12, at 3:30 PM. The examination was conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education for admissions into MBA and MCA courses across the state. Earlier, the TS ICET 2026 results were set to be declared on June 19.

According to reports, the result announcement will be made in the presence of Professor V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE; Professor Khaja Althaf Hussain, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and Chairman of TG ICET 2026; along with senior university and higher education officials.

TG ICET 2026 Results Direct Link

The direct link to download the TG ICET 2026 results will be provided here once the result gets announced. You can check and download your rank card from here -> Direct Link

How to Download TG ICET 2026 Rank Card

You can easily download your TG ICET 2026 rank card from the official website in a few simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official icet.tgche.ac.in website.

Step 2: Once you enter the website, locate and click on the “Download Rank Card” link.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, provide your hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the “View Rank Card” button to generate your scorecard.

Step 5: After clicking on the button, your rank card will display on the screen. You can easily download it and save it as a PDF.

Step 6: Print a physical copy of your rank card, as you will be required to submit it during the upcoming TG ICET counselling and admission process.

TG ICET 2026 Result: What Happens After the Results are Announced?

Candidates who successfully clear the entrance exam are eligible for the counselling process for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes offered in universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2026. Students clearing the entrance can apply for the online counselling process through the designated portal.

TG ICET 2026 marksheets will include the candidate's details, such as name, roll number, subjects, marks scored, rank and qualifying status. Based on the opening and closing ranks and the marks scored, candidates will be allocated seats during counselling. Candidates who clear the entrance exams will get the chance to register and enter the choice of course and college in the counselling portal. The seat allotment process will be conducted based on the rank, the cutoff, and the availability of seats. The complete counselling schedule will be available soon on the official website.

TG ICET 2026 Result: Ranking Criteria

The candidates will be given state-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TG ICET-2026. For the preparation of merit list, in case more than one student scores the same marks at TG ICET, the tie will be resolved as follows:

By considering the marks scored in Section-A. If the tie persists, marks obtained by a student in Section-B will be taken into consideration. If the tie still persists, the tie will be resolved by taking into account the age of the candidate giving the priority to the older candidate.

Rank obtained in TG ICET 2026 is valid for the Academic Year 2026-27 only.

The conduct of TG ICET - 2026 is subject to orders and instructions issued from time to time by the Government of Telangana and Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

All disputes arising out of any matter concerning TG ICET-2026 shall be subject to the jurisdiction of the High Court of Telangana State only.

TG ICET 2025 Results Highlights

The TG ICET 2025 results recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.83%. Out of the 64,938 candidates who appeared for the exam on June 8 and 9, a total of 58,985 candidates qualified for admissions into MBA and MCA programs across Telangana.

Overall Pass Rate: 90.83%

Total Candidates Appeared: 64,938

Total Candidates Qualified: 58,985

General Category Cutoff: 25% (or 50 out of 200 marks)

About TG ICET 2026

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2026-27. This prestigious examination is being conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad.

The qualifying percentage of marks in the Entrance Test is 25% (i.e. 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks). However, for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

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