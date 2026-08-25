Stunt Turns Costly: Girlfriend Covers Car With 3,400 Kiss Marks. Here's What Happened Next

A Gwalior man's unusual social media stunt to express love landed him in trouble after his girlfriend covered his car with thousands of lipstick marks, prompting traffic police to impose a fine of Rs 5,500 and order removal of marks.

According to NDTV, a video showing the car covered in lipstick-like marks had gone viral on social media after the vehicle was seen travelling through Gwalior's City Centre area for two days.

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Traffic Police Inspector Abhishek Raghuvanshi told reporters on Monday that police launched an investigation after the video surfaced online, NDTV reported.

The vehicle was subsequently traced to the Thatipur area, following which its driver was brought to the police station. The police imposed a Rs 5,500 fine under the Motor Vehicles Act for modifying the vehicle. The authorities also directed the man to clean the car and remove the lipstick marks.

Car owner Aditya Sikarwar told reporters that his girlfriend had decided to decorate the vehicle after being inspired by what he called a "foreign trend."

He stated that his girlfriend spent around three-and-a-half hours putting approximately 3,400 lipstick marks across the car. She subsequently uploaded a video of the decorated vehicle on social media, which attracted attention online, NDTV reported.

Sikarwar said that he was unaware that decorating the vehicle in this manner could result in legal action. Following the police intervention, he cleaned the entire exterior of the car and paid the Rs 5,500 fine. He also acknowledged that people should avoid activities that violate the law.

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