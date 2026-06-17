'Students Get Punished': X User Says Brother Lost Access To NEET Notes After Telegram Ban

The reported ban on Telegram in India amid the NEET paper leak controversy has sparked widespread concern among users, particularly students who depend on the messaging platform for educational resources. Several students and aspirants have expressed frustration, arguing that the move has disrupted access to study materials, notes, and academic communities.

Among those voicing concern was X user Apurva Jain, who highlighted the impact of the ban on her brother, a NEET PG aspirant. Criticising the decision, Jain argued that while authorities sought to address the leak of a NEET UG examination paper, thousands of genuine students were bearing the consequences. She questioned whether restricting the platform was an effective solution to the problem.

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In a post on the social media platform, Jain said her brother had stored his study notes, video lectures, and paid educational group subscriptions on Telegram. According to her, the sudden restriction left him struggling to regain access to content he had already purchased.

“Telegram got banned, so now he's stuck messaging pirated-content scammers just to access what he already paid for,” she wrote.

The examination authority has imposed a ban aimed at eliminating all possibilities of exam paper leaks, whether genuine or based on rumours. However, officials appear more concerned about misinformation circulating online. The National Testing Agency (NTA) reiterated that no NEET question paper is available outside the secured examination process. It further stated that the integrity and security of the examination remain intact and unaffected by the measures taken against alleged leak-related claims.

According to an official communication from the NTA, the ban will remain in force until 22nd June, a day after the NEET (UG) re-examination. Authorities said the measure is aimed at preventing the spread of misinformation and safeguarding exam integrity. However, the message-editing functionality on the app has been singled out for additional restrictions and will remain disabled until 30th June as a precautionary step.

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