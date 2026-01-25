Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Shubhanshu Shukla Awarded Ashoka Chakra

In June last year, Shukla became the second Indian to have gone to space and the first one to set foot on the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Shubhanshu Shukla Awarded Ashoka Chakra
On the eve of the Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved gallantry awards to 70 armed forces personnel, including six who would receive the honour posthumously.
(Photo: Shubhanshu Shukla@X)

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), was on Monday awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

In June last year, Shukla became the second Indian to have gone to space and the first one to set foot on the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

Shukla's 18-day space odyssey came 41 years after cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma flew aboard a Russian Soyuz in 1984.

As a fighter pilot, Shukla has an impressive record of 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier and An-32.

On the eve of the Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved gallantry awards to 70 armed forces personnel, including six who would receive the honour posthumously.

These include one Ashoka Chakra, three Kirti Chakra, 13 Shaurya Chakra, including one posthumous, one Bar to Sena Medal (gallantry) and 44 Sena Medals (gallantry).

The Kirti Chakra award winners are Major Arshdeep Singh, Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba and Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair.

President Murmu Hails GST Reforms On Eve Of 77th Republic Day

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Vijay Amritraj Gets Padma Bhushan; Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Receive Padma Shri

Vijay Amritraj Gets Padma Bhushan; Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Receive Padma Shri

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search