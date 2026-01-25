President Murmu Hails GST Reforms On Eve Of 77th Republic Day

President Murmu on the eve of 77th Republic Day in her speech hailed the GST reforms and Operation Sindoor. She also spoke about women breaking traditional stereotypes and forging ahead.

"With GST, One nation, one market has been facilitated," she said during her speech. She further hailed the preparedness of the armed forces for protection of the citizens.

The president in her speech talked about the achievements of women, the contributions of farmers, tribal communities, workers, and youth, as well as India's economic growth and reforms. Talking about women, she said they are contributing to the overall development of the country. She also noted that more than ten crore women associated with self-help groups are redefining the process of development. "Women are making their mark in every field, from agriculture to space, from self-employment to the armed forces," she added.

From the depths of rural self-help groups to the frontiers of space and defence, the story of modern India is increasingly being written by its daughters, she said.

In her speech she she spoke about the Constitution's ideals, the cultural and patriotic significance of Vande Mataram, and the inspiration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

During her speech, the President also underscored a firm commitment to national security by highlighting the recent success of Operation Sindoor, a precision strike that dismantled terror infrastructure across the border.

She also praised the armed forces. “The brave soldiers of our three armed forces are always vigilant to protect the motherland. Our dedicated policemen and Central Armed Police Forces personnel are always ready to ensure the internal security of our countrymen," she said.

Reflecting on the strength of the Armed Forces, the President recalled personal visits to the Siachen Base Camp and sorties in the Sukhoi, Rafale, and the submarine INS Vaghsheer.

She said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. President Murmu further added that despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth. We are moving towards achieving our goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy in the near future.

Amidst geopolitical tensions escalating across multiple continents, President Droupadi Murmu said India is spreading the message of peace in the world which is crucial to secure the future of humanity. President Murmu outlined India's position as a "messenger" of peace while reinforcing ancient civilisational commitment to universal harmony.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.