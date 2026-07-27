Sarkari Chai: This Central Ministry Wants All Depts To Serve PSU-Made 'Yule Tea', Says Report

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has asked all ministries and departments to serve Yule Tea, a tea brand produced by state-owned tea brand Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL), at government meetings, canteens, conferences and official events, according to a CNN-News 18 report.

The move is aimed at giving a boost to the public sector tea company, which has been facing financial challenges despite producing premium Darjeeling, Assam and Dooars teas.

In what could be described as the Centre's latest push for "Atmanirbhar Chai", the Ministry has written to other ministries and departments urging them to serve Yule Tea, produced by state-owned Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL), at official gatherings.

In a letter accessed by CNN-News18, the ministry has asked other ministries to encourage organisations under their control to use Yule Tea during official functions to give the PSU brand a much-needed institutional boost.

Though it is still just a proposal, the news has already sparked jokes in bureaucratic circles. If implemented, the answer to "Chai kiski hai?" at government meetings may well be, "Sarkari hai."

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Why Andrew Yule & Company Tea?

Andrew Yule & Company, which comes under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, owns 15 tea estates across Assam and West Bengal. It produces Orthodox, CTC, Green Tea and flavoured tea under the Yule Tea brand. The company has also supplied tea to Parliament through the Tea Board for years.

According to the report, officials said Yule Tea has received a positive response from consumers. However, the company continues to struggle financially because of operational challenges.

The proposal also follows recommendations from the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry, which suggested that ministries should help promote and adopt the PSU's tea products.

The ministry has further highlighted that supporting the brand would lead to a wider use of Yule Tea and would not only help the company but also support jobs in tea-growing regions of Assam and West Bengal.

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