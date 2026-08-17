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Rs 86,000 Crore In Unpaid Bills: 20,000 Contractors To Launch Protest Against Maharashtra Govt

The protest, set for August 18 and 19, comes after repeated appeals to ministers and officials failed to yield any resolution.

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Rs 86,000 Crore In Unpaid Bills: 20,000 Contractors To Launch Protest Against Maharashtra Govt
The agitation is set to take place at the Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on August 18 and 19.
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  • Maharashtra Contractors Federation to protest over Rs 86,000 crore pending dues on Aug 18-19
  • Over 20,000 contractors face financial stress due to delayed government payments
  • Water Supply Department has the highest dues at Rs 40,000 crore, followed by PWD at Rs 17,500 crore
What is the government's official response to these payment demands?

The Maharashtra State Government Contractors Federation has announced a major protest against the state government over pending dues of approximately Rs 86,000 crore across various government departments.

The agitation is set to take place at the Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on August 18 and 19.

According to the federation, contractors decided to take the protest route after repeated appeals and continuous follow-ups with ministers and senior government officials failed to yield any resolution.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Hostel Ghost Rumours: Over 600 Students Leave Amid Fear, Experts Cite Stress

As a result of the delayed payments, more than 20,000 contractors across Maharashtra are reportedly facing severe financial difficulties.

Department-Wise Breakdown Of Pending Dues

The federation has put out an estimated breakdown of the outstanding amounts across departments:

  • Water Supply Department: Rs 40,000 crore
  • Public Works Department (PWD): Rs 17,500 crore
  • Other Departments: Rs 10,000 crore
  • Tribal Development Department: Rs 9,881 crore
  • Water Resources Department: Rs 7,000 crore
  • Rural Development Department (RDD): Rs 1,181 crore
  • Tourism Department: Rs 1,100 crore

ALSO READ: From MoUs To Megawatts: Maharashtra's Energy Execution Challenge

Contractors Warn Of Impact On Development Projects

The federation has cautioned that the prolonged delay in clearing payments could adversely affect ongoing development projects across the state.

Contractors have now signalled that they are prepared for a decisive confrontation with the government in order to secure the release of their pending dues.

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