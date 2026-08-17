Rs 86,000 Crore In Unpaid Bills: 20,000 Contractors To Launch Protest Against Maharashtra Govt

The Maharashtra State Government Contractors Federation has announced a major protest against the state government over pending dues of approximately Rs 86,000 crore across various government departments.

The agitation is set to take place at the Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on August 18 and 19.

According to the federation, contractors decided to take the protest route after repeated appeals and continuous follow-ups with ministers and senior government officials failed to yield any resolution.

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As a result of the delayed payments, more than 20,000 contractors across Maharashtra are reportedly facing severe financial difficulties.

Department-Wise Breakdown Of Pending Dues

The federation has put out an estimated breakdown of the outstanding amounts across departments:

Water Supply Department: Rs 40,000 crore

Public Works Department (PWD): Rs 17,500 crore

Other Departments: Rs 10,000 crore

Tribal Development Department: Rs 9,881 crore

Water Resources Department: Rs 7,000 crore

Rural Development Department (RDD): Rs 1,181 crore

Tourism Department: Rs 1,100 crore

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Contractors Warn Of Impact On Development Projects

The federation has cautioned that the prolonged delay in clearing payments could adversely affect ongoing development projects across the state.

Contractors have now signalled that they are prepared for a decisive confrontation with the government in order to secure the release of their pending dues.

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