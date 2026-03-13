Rs 47 Crore Drugs, 3.5 Tonnes Chemicals Seized In Raids On Illegal Alprazolam Factory In Andhra

In a significant crackdown on the illegal manufacture of synthetic drugs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a clandestine facility engaged in the production of Alprazolam in Kondapalli Industrial Development Area of Andhra Pradesh's NTR district and seized 237 kg drugs worth Rs 47 crore.

Alprazolam is a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985.

The 2-day operation titled 'White Hammer', was carried out on March 11 and 12, and revealed a full-fledged industrial setup for production of Alprazolam, operating under the guise of a chemical manufacturing unit, said the Ministry of Finance in a press release.

Searches at the premises resulted in the seizure of 237 kg Alprazolam with an estimated market value of Rs 47 crore. Along with this, over 800 kg key raw materials, 2,860 litres of various chemicals, and industrial-scale equipment such as reactors, driers and a centrifuge were also seized.

Preliminary investigation revealed the operation was orchestrated by a chemist with over 20 years' experience in chemical and pharmaceutical sector, in collaboration with his associate who arranged raw materials and distribution in Hyderabad.

The accused had rented the factory premises for clandestinely manufacturing Alprazolam. Both masterminds have been arrested.

During the current financial year, DRI has dismantled eight clandestine drug manufacturing units through intelligence-based operations, under its commitment to the Government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

