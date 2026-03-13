Delhi Police Warns Of LPG Shortage Cyber Scams; Citizens Urged Not To Click Unknown Links

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory against digital scammers targeting citizens amid the cooking gas cylinder shortage, who are trying to dupe people and steal their money.

The police warned about these cyber fraudsters through a video posted on X, which shows how cyber criminals call from unknown numbers claiming to be from gas agencies, then ask people to open links sent to their numbers via messages.

A senior police officer explained, "Once users interact with such links, their personal or banking details may be compromised, leading to financial losses."

The ongoing shortage of LPG availability has created panic, which scammers are using for money extortion by asking people to click on links related to gas booking or supply confirmation.

The officer urged people not to click on unknown links and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Links Used In Scamming

The police cautioned specifically against website links ending with the ".apk" extension, Android application files that can install malicious applications to retrieve more data from mobile phones.

According to the police, such files can compromise devices and allow cyber criminals to gain access to sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, and OTPs, eventually enabling them to siphon money from accounts.

Police Advisory

The police asked citizens to visit LPG agency officials for any further assistance or to verify LPG-related information. People should remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious calls, links, or messages to the cyber crime helpline or the nearest police station to prevent cyber fraud incidents, the Delhi Police advised.

On Friday, Opposition parties urged the Centre to take immediate action to address the alleged shortage of LPG cylinders in several parts of the country. At the same time, leaders of the ruling alliance backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the opposition of misleading the public on the issue, PTI reported.

