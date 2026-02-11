RRB JE Exam 2026: City Slips Announced, Follow These Steps To Download

The RRB JE Exam 2026 dates have been revised by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Additionally, the computer-based test's exam city information slip has been distributed. The official websites of their respective regional RRBs provide students who plan to take the exam with the most recent exam dates and city information.

The computer-based RRB JE exam is scheduled for Feb. 19, 20, and 25, 2026.

Total available posts

The number of positions being filled by this recruitment procedure has increased from 2,569 to 2,585. There are now more openings in the Chennai and Jammu-Srinagar sectors. RRB Chennai has 169 posts out of the total, whereas RRB Jammu-Srinagar has 95 posts.

Follow these steps to download city slip

Step 1: Visit the applicable RRB's official webpage.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the city information slip for the RRB JE exam.

Step 3: You will be prompted to enter your login credentials on a new page.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The city slip for your exam will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Save it to your computer and print it out for later use.

Aadhar based biometric verification

Candidates must perform Aadhaar-based biometric verification at the testing location before they can enter the exam room. Students are required to carry either a printed copy of their authenticated Aadhaar or their original card. Those who have not yet finished the Aadhaar verification process should use their login credentials to access rrbapply.gov.in and finish the process beforehand to prevent any issues on test day.

RRB JE Exam 2026 admit card

The admit card will be provided approximately four days prior to the test; the City Intimation Slip is not the admission card. Unlike the city slip, the admit card will include the precise address of the exam centre.

Errors in city slips

Applicants should carefully review every detail in city slip. Any disparity or error needs to be brought to the attention of the regional RRB right away. By using this slip, candidates can avoid last-minute travel problems and study for the test beforehand.

