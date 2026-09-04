Revanth Reddy Praises Asaduddin Owaisi, Says AIMIM Chief No Less Than PM Modi, Amit Shah In Patriotism

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy strongly defended AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi at a public gathering in Hyderabad on Wednesday, declaring that their patriotism could not be questioned even as political rivals often target them.

Addressing the inauguration of the Chanchalguda–Santoshnagar steel flyover in the Old City, Reddy said, "In politics, we can say something different. But in patriotism, no one can point a finger at Asaduddin and Akbar sahab; they are patriots."

He added, "I want to say with certainty, with the responsibility of the Chief Minister's position, they are no less than Narendra Modi or Amit Shah in patriotism, in protecting the country, these people are never going to step back."

Speaking alongside him, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi clarified that his party's backing for the Telangana government was tied to Reddy personally rather than to the Congress as a whole.

"Several Congress leaders are seated here. With due apologies to them, I want to say that if we are extending support, we are doing so in the name of Revanth Reddy, not in the name of any party," Owaisi said, according to ANI.

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The remarks came as Reddy inaugurated the newly built four-lane Chanchalguda–Santoshnagar steel flyover, a 3.2-kilometre, Rs 620-crore project aimed at easing traffic congestion in the Old City.

The event was attended by MPs Vem Narender Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav and Raghuveera Reddy, along with state ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammed Azharuddin, besides several MLAs, MLCs and corporation chairpersons.

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