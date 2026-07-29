Booked In 2012, Possession In 2032: Hotmail Co-Founder On Flat Booked In India 14 Years Ago

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has sparked a wave of reactions online after revealing that an "ultra luxury" apartment he booked in India in 2012 will reportedly not be ready for possession until 2032, calling out what he described as a broken system.

"I booked an ultra luxury apartment in India in 2012. The project has gone through much drama. I'm told I'll now get possession in 2032. Is the 20 year wait worth it?" Bhatia wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

In a follow-up post, he explained his original intent behind the purchase: "I'll be an old man by the time I get it. I booked it as a young man hoping to establish a showcase base in India."

Bhatia went on to criticise the broader system rather than any single party involved, writing, "I don't want to blame anyone. As I said before, the system is broken. People think changing the Education Minister will make their problems go away. No chance. The system needs to be fixed."

In another post, he added, "Saying good things about a faulty system is lying. Good karma comes to those who tell the truth."

He also offered a sharper critique of the country's progress, saying, "This experience tells me that India is not progressing in real terms and the leader has no clue that it isn't growing."

However, in a subsequent post, Bhatia struck a more hopeful note about the country's prospects: "Yes, of course. India has the greatest underutilized potential on Earth, and if and only if we could change the mindset to one of honesty, it would be one of the top 10 greatest places to live."

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The posts drew a range of reactions from users.

One user wrote, "This is really bad. Many people are facing this issue. They are paying the EMI of the house which is yet to start and also paying the rent. Buying house in India a waiting game for many years. Though there has been some strict actions against the builders now but still long way."

Another user, Deepak, responded with a lighter take: "Taj Mahal took 22 years to built. Don't underestimate indian builders."

A third user, Harikrishnan, joked, "Yes. If that apartment is equipped with a spacecraft wherin you can enjoy Intergalactic tours!"

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