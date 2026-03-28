IPL 2026: Auto Driver Offers Match-Day Free Rides As RCB Fever Grips Bengaluru

A Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver has won social media praise after putting up a handwritten note inside his vehicle offering free rides to passengers wearing Royal Challengers Bengaluru jerseys on match day, a gesture that quickly went viral online.

The post, shared on X by Mahika Jadhav, highlighted how cricket continues to shape everyday life in the city, especially during the IPL season.

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The image showed the back of the driver's seat in an auto with a simple taped note announcing the offer for RCB fans. The note read, "Free ride if you're wearing RCB Jersey."

"E Sala Cup Namde 2.o. RCB Forever." the note added.

The message was straight-forward but drew attention because of its warmth and the way it reflected the excitement around the team and the tournament.

In her post, Jadhav wrote that cricket in India is something “you can't really explain,” adding that it has been part of daily life since childhood and becomes especially visible when the IPL returns. She also called RCB supporters “the most patient and loyal,” saying fans keep showing the same belief and excitement every year with the familiar slogan “e sala cup namde.”

There's something about cricket in India that you can't really explain. It's been there since childhood, in the background of every home, every conversation, every summer. And then IPL comes around and suddenly it's everywhere again.



And RCB fans, honestly, the most patient and… pic.twitter.com/KayCaxPHVO — Mahika Jadhav (@mahikaa101) March 28, 2026

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The post drew a strong response in the comments, with users describing the gesture as a reflection of Bengaluru's collective spirit. One person said it was “one of the many things that brings the city together as one,” while another called it “pure love,” underlining how deeply many fans connect with the franchise.

The online reaction suggested that the appeal of the moment went beyond cricket fandom and tapped into a broader sense of civic pride and shared identity.

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