Rat Poison, Not Watermelon: Forensic Report Solves Mumbai Family Deaths Mystery; Foul Play Suspected

A major breakthrough has emerged in the mysterious deaths of four members of a Mumbai family, with forensic investigators confirming that the victims died due to poisoning from a deadly rodenticide and not because of contaminated watermelon, as initially suspected, reported NDTV.

According to forensic findings, traces of Zinc Phosphide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison, were detected in the bodies of all four deceased family members. Investigators also found the same toxic substance in samples of the watermelon consumed by the family shortly before they fell critically ill.

The development has dramatically shifted the direction of the investigation, raising suspicions of possible foul play in the tragic incident that shocked Mumbai last month.

The incident occurred on April 26, when four members of the Dokadia family died within hours of one another after suddenly falling ill at their residence in Mumbai's JJ Marg area. The deceased were identified as Abdullah Dokadia, 44, his wife Nasreen Dokadia, 35, and their daughters Aisha, 16, and Zainab, 13.

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The sudden nature of the deaths had created panic in the locality and initially sparked fears of severe food poisoning linked to watermelon consumption.

Police had earlier believed the deaths could have resulted from contaminated food because the family reportedly fell ill only after eating watermelon late at night following a family get-together at their home.

During the gathering, the family and several guests consumed chicken pulao. Investigators noted that the guests who attended the gathering and ate the pulao did not report any health complications. However, after the visitors left, the Dokadia family consumed watermelon and soon began experiencing vomiting, dizziness and rapid deterioration in health.

The family members were first rushed to a private hospital before being shifted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital as their condition worsened. Abdullah Dokadia was reportedly the last family member to die around 10.30 pm the following day.

Because only the family members who consumed the watermelon became critically ill, investigators had initially suspected the fruit to be the source of poisoning.

However, forensic analysis has now ruled out ordinary food contamination and established the presence of Zinc Phosphide in both the victims' bodies and the watermelon samples.

Authorities are now investigating how the toxic substance entered the food and whether the contamination was accidental or intentional. Investigators are expected to examine all possible angles, including deliberate poisoning, mishandling of rodenticide, or contamination during food preparation or storage.

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