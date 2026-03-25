Ram Navami 2026 Bank Holiday On March 26, 27: Check State-Wise Closures

The ninth day of the Navratri festival that is dedicated to goddess Durga celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. People across India and elsewhere take out processions, visit temples and celebrate the event with great fervour. It is also a public holiday observed by most institutions. This means schools, colleges, banks, government offices, post offices and other institutions, particularly in northern India, will remain closed on this day.

Ram Navami will be observed on March 27 this year. While there was confusion about the exact date, prominent religious leaders have clarified that March 27 is the ideal day to celebrate this festival. According to the Hindu calendar, the Navami tithi begins on March 26 at 11:48 a.m. and ends on March 27 at 10:06 a.m. On March 27, the midday period from 11:13 a.m. to 1:41 p.m is auspicious. As lord Ram was believed to be born around noon, this period is considered auspicious to perform puja and other rituals.

Bank Holiday On Ram Navami 2026

Due to a public holiday, banks will also remain closed on Ram Navami. According to the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar, while some states will observe the holiday on March 26, others will observe it on March 27.

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To avoid confusion, customers are advised to check with their local branches to confirm timings, services and closures on Ram Navami. According to the RBI, states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, are among those that will observe a bank holiday for Ram Navami on March 26.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, among others, will observe the holiday on March 27.

Customers should also note that while physical branches will remain closed on Ram Navami, online banking and digital services will continue to operate as usual. It is recommended to plan important financial transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

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