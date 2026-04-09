Raghav Chadha To Float New Political Party? AAP Leader Drops Hint

Aam Aadmi Party's dissident leader Raghav Chadha has again sparked speculation about forming a new political party, after responding with “an interesting thought” on the matter suggested by a supporter.

This time, the famous MP's name is trending among netizens after a user posted a reel mentioning Chadha, which reads: "Every adult and teenager wants Raghav Chadha to form his own political party, perhaps under the name 'Gen-Z Party' or any name he finds appropriate. If he joins another party, whichever it may be, he might not get the same level of support he has now. He might even face some backlash. Thus, starting his own party would be a wise decision. The entire youth will back him, leading to a landslide victory. Thank you."

In response, Chadha reposted the content creator's reel with the caption “interesting thought,” intensifying rumors about his political future.

This comes after AAP and Chadha's ties strained, after he was removed as the party's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

The reshuffle in the Rajya Sabha highlights a deepening intraparty fued within the AAP. By stripping Chadha of his post and reportedly requesting he be denied speaking time, questions have arisen regarding worker autonomy and whether the party's top brass is increasingly sidelining independent voices.

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AAP-Raghav Chadha Rift

The divide between Raghav Chadha and AAP reached a breaking point over his alleged refusal to sign an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj have led the charge, accusing Chadha of being "paralyzed by fear" when it comes to challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the BJP has seized the opportunity to highlight AAP's internal chaos. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva condemned the move to "silence" Chadha as "highly objectionable," mockingly noting that while Chadha's future is his own to decide, Arvind Kejriwal has a history of "using and discarding" his closest allies, as per media reports.

Chadha's seat in the Rajya Sabha is safe for the foreseeable future, with his term ending only in 2028.

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