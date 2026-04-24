Punjab To Conduct Statewide Civil Defence Blackout Mock Drill Tonight: Here's What You Need to Know

Punjab will conduct a civil defence mock drill on Friday evening to assess emergency preparedness across the state. The exercise, which includes a simulated blackout and air raid scenario, is being carried out as part of a nationwide directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to officials, the drill is designed only to evaluate and strengthen civil defence systems. Authorities have clarified that there is no cause for concern and have urged residents to remain calm during the exercise.

Why The Mock Drill Is Being Conducted ?

The mock drill is being conducted to test how prepared the state is to handle emergency situations, particularly in a wartime scenario.

Speaking about the exercise, Civil Defence Nodal Officer Mohandeep Singh told IANS that, “as per instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, these mock drills are being conducted across the country between April 20 and 24, and for Punjab, the scheduled time is 8 PM on April 24.”

He explained that the drill is meant to create public awareness about how to respond during emergencies. “this exercise is meant to inform the public about how to act during war-like situations, including a scenario where an air attack takes place and how people should respond and protect themselves.”

Patiala, Punjab: On April 24th Civil Defence mock drill, Mohandeep Singh, Nodal Officer, Civil Defence says, ''For the Civil Defence mock drill being held tomorrow, we received instructions from the Central Government's Ministry of Home Affairs stating that these mock drills will… pic.twitter.com/6CPWSNlgyu — IANS (@ians_india) April 23, 2026

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Describing the simulated situation, he said, “in the event of an air attack, if enemy weapons enter our area without being detected by radar, bombardment may begin, and to stay safe in such a situation, a blackout becomes necessary.”

He also explained the warning system, stating, “when a signal is received from border areas, a siren will be sounded from the control room, and if the siren has a rising and falling pitch for two minutes, it indicates that an air attack has occurred, after which the blackout will begin.”

Siren Schedule and Timings

According to a report by Times Now, the drill will begin at 8 p.m. with a two-minute siren featuring a high-low pitch, indicating the start of a simulated air raid and the beginning of the blackout. At 8:15 PM, a continuous high-pitch siren lasting two minutes will signal the end of the exercise and mark the “All Clear” stage.

Blackout Instructions For Residents

Residents in identified areas across districts have been given specific instructions to follow during the mock drill.

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They have been asked to switch off all non-essential lights, both indoors and outdoors, to ensure a complete blackout. In some areas, such as Mohali, residents have also been advised not to use torches, candles, or matchsticks. Authorities have also instructed people to remain indoors during the exercise to help manage traffic and movement effectively.

Areas Identified For The Drill

The blackout exercise will be conducted only in pre-identified locations across all districts. According to reports, In Ludhiana, the drill will cover areas under Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and the Aggar Nagar PSPCL division. In Mohali, it will take place around the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 and nearby areas.

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In Amritsar, Pytex Ground in Ranjit Avenue has been identified, while in Pathankot, the exercise will be limited to 50 municipal wards.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has stated that essential services will remain unaffected during the drill. Hospitals, fire services, emergency medical response systems, and police operations will continue to function normally. Public transport and essential movement will also be managed by traffic authorities to ensure there is no disruption during the 15-minute exercise.

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