Delhi Rape-Murder Case: Accused Spent Money On Prostitutes; Shows Little Remorse For Crime

The 19-year-old accused of raping and murdering the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in south Delhi has shown little remorse for his heinous crime, telling investigators it "just happened" and frequently changing his statements

The accused, Rahul Meena, who was sent to four days police custody has told the police he committed the crime as the victim refused to give him money, and he was desperate.

As investigators piece together the details of the crime, a disturbing picture is emerging of a man addicted to gambling, who spent his salary on prostitutes and harboured ill intentions toward the victim while employed, according to a report in The Times of India. He is also accused of raping his friend's wife in Alwar, Rajasthan, just before coming to Delhi to commit the second crime.

ALSO READ: Who Is Rahul Meena? Chilling Details Emerge As Ex-Help Arrested For Rape, Murder Of IRS Officer's Daughter

'Woh Ho Gaya', says accused

"I came with the intent of stealing money and jewellery. But didi started shouting, resisting, and stopping me. I hit her with a lamp and she fell unconscious," Meena is reported to have said, according to an NDTV report.

He repeatedly said, "Main maarna nahi chahta tha par ho gaya (I didn't want to kill her, but it just happened," the report added.

When asked if he was scared of what he had done, Meena reiterated he had come with the intention of taking money. "I wanted money anyhow," the accused said, as per sources cited by NDTV.

When investigators also tried to question the accused on moral grounds, considering he had worked for the family for nearly eight months, he said, "Wo log to mere liye bhagwan the. Bahut ache the dono. Lekin mujhe paisa chahiye tha (They were like gods to me. Both were very good. But I wanted money)."

What Meena said in court

Produced before Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran, his face covered with a cloth, Meena told the court he entered the house to steal money.

When asked about the other offences, he said, "Mujhse apradh ho gaya… Galti ho gayi." He said the deceased's fingerprints were needed to open a locker. The court clarified this was not a formal confession.

Autopsy reveals victim fought back

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, told ANI that injuries on the victim's body indicate signs of struggle.

Post-mortem has confirmed death due to strangulation. Samples including nail scrapings, viscera, ligature material and swabs have been preserved for forensic analysis, the report further said.

How the crime unfolded

Police said Meena exploited his knowledge of the family's four-layered security — routines, passcodes, lock systems and the hidden spare key. CCTV captured him entering the complex at 6:30 a.m, the house at 6:39 a.m, and leaving at 7:20 a.m. He strangled the victim with a charger wire and struck her with a water bottle and lamp before raping her while she was unconscious, then dragged her downstairs to access the biometric locker. When the fingerprint scan failed, he pried it open with a screwdriver, changed his bloodstained clothes, made a fake phone call while walking out, and switched off his phone to evade tracking.

Accused checked into hotel after the crime

According to a report in The Indian Express, after fleeing the Kailash Hills flat with stolen cash and jewellery, Meena checked into an OYO hotel in Dwarka, and ordered chicken curry and rotis. At the hotel, he accessed the internet through their Wi-Fi network and remained in touch with a relative in Gurugram via Instagram — a digital trail that would ultimately seal his fate.

Police sources told The Indian Express the accused maintained a composed and calm demeanour throughout, with investigators noting he told them: "If didi had given the money, this would not have happened." By analysing Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) and employing digital surveillance techniques, police were able to pinpoint his location, and additional inputs were gathered after questioning the relative.

ALSO READ: Actress Jiya Jacob Held In NESCO Concert Drug Case In Mumbai, Money Trail Reveals Key Links

Night Before Delhi: Alwar Rape

Just hours before the Delhi crime, Meena allegedly raped his friend's wife in Alwar at 10:30 p.m— biting her, choking her, and threatening her family into silence.



Alwar SP Sudhir Chaudhary confirmed a special team had been formed and the survivor has undergone medical examination. Meena sold three mobile phones and rented a car for Rs 6,000 to flee to Delhi, leaving without paying the driver, police said.



Police formed over 15 teams, tracked him via CCTV to an autorickshaw, and arrested him from the OYO hotel in Dwarka.

The victim was a Class 12 topper, and IIT-Delhi graduate preparing for the UPSC Civil Services examination.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.