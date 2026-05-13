PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 To Be OUT Today; How To Check Scorecard On Punjab Board Website And Digilocker

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 12 examination results today, May 13, 2026. After the results are released, students will be able to check and download their scorecards through the official website.

More than 2.6 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Punjab Board Senior Secondary examinations this year across Science, Commerce and Arts streams.

How To Check PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 On pseb.ac.in

Students can follow these steps to download the Punjab Board Class 12 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit PSEB Result Portal.

Step 2: Click on the “PSEB Class 12 Result 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter roll number and other required credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future reference.

ALSO READ || CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 Results To Be Out Today? Steps To Download Marksheet

How To Check PSEB Class 12th Result On DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker as an alternative step.

Open the DigiLocker website or app

Sign in using registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials

Go to the “Education” section

Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

Choose Class 12 Marksheet 2026

Enter required details and download the document

How To Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Through UMANG App

Students may also use the government-backed UMANG App to access their results. After logging in to the UMANG platform, users can navigate to the education services section, select PSEB, and enter their credentials to view the scorecard.

How To Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Through SMS

Type: PB12 and send it to 5676750.

Your 12 Class Result PSEB will be sent to the same mobile number shortly.

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Result Trends

Year Total Students Pass % 2025 2,65,388 91% 2024 2,84,452 93.04% 2023 2,74,378 92.47% 2021 2,92,683 96.48% 2020 2,65,449 92.77% 2019 2,69,228 86.41%

Students must collect their original PSEB certificates and marksheets directly from their schools. The board is scheduled to distribute these documents to schools shortly.

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