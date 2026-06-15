Pune Introduces Alternate-Day Water Supply Amid Severe Shortage Concerns

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has implemented an alternate-day water supply system across the city from June 15 to Aug. 20 in response to worsening water storage levels in key dams, delayed monsoon conditions, and concerns over uneven rainfall.

The move aims to reduce daily consumption from around 1,600 million litres per day (MLD) to 1,100 MLD, saving nearly 500 MLD to ensure adequate supply through the monsoon period.

The civic body said the restrictions have been introduced as reservoir levels in the Khadakwasla dam chain continue to fall, raising fears of a potential water crisis if consumption is not curbed, reported India Today.

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As part of the conservation plan, the PMC has imposed a strict ban on non-essential use of municipal potable water. Swimming pools, car wash centres and construction sites have been prohibited from using drinking water. Builders have been directed to rely on recycled water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) or borewells for construction activities.

The civic body has also issued guidelines for residents, housing societies and commercial establishments to reduce wastage. Societies have been instructed to operate STPs effectively and reuse treated greywater for gardening and landscaping.

Citizens have been urged to repair leakages in overhead tanks and plumbing systems and promptly report public pipeline leaks to municipal authorities.

Hotels, government offices and other institutions have also been advised to adopt strict water-saving practices and avoid unnecessary consumption. The PMC has warned that strict action will be taken against those violating the restrictions.

Officials further noted that the alternate-day supply system is being implemented cautiously and may be adjusted depending on rainfall patterns and reservoir levels in the coming weeks, according to India Today. The civic body emphasised that the measures are temporary but essential to manage limited water resources efficiently during the ongoing shortage.

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Pune depends almost entirely on the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar dams, collectively known as the Khadakwasla dam chain, for its primary water supply.

To meet the demands of its rapidly growing population, the civic body also draws additional water from the Bhama Askhed and Pawna reservoirs.

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