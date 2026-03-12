Priti Adani Announces Major Expansion Of 'Swabhimaan' Initiative, Set To Empower 10 Lakh Women Across India

Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, addressed the Swabhimaan - The Rise of SHE event in Mumbai today, March 12, 2026, celebrating the livelihoods and remarkable empowerment of urban underprivileged women who are part of the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Priti Adani highlighted the transformative impact of the programme, which has already empowered 4,500 women in Mumbai through skills training, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship support.

"We have developed many self-help groups for women empowerment. Women under Swabhimaan have opened new businesses on their own and empowered themselves," she said, applauding the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of the beneficiaries. "When a woman gets empowered, the whole family gets empowered."

ALSO READ | Adani Total Gas Share Price Rallies 14% In An Otherwise Weak Market — Here's Why

Massive Expansion Planned in Maharashtra and Across India

Building on its success, Priti Adani announced a major expansion of the Swabhimaan initiative.

According to her, the programme aims to:

Include 1 lakh women from Maharashtra in the next phase of the initiative.

Empower 10 lakh women across India in the next five years through training, enterprise-building support, and financial inclusion.

The announcement marks one of the most ambitious women-led livelihood and entrepreneurship missions in the country, reinforcing the Foundation's commitment to inclusive development.

Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs

The event featured dedicated Swabhimaan stalls, where women entrepreneurs showcased products and services developed through the programme-ranging from handmade goods and food items to skill-based services. The showcase illustrated how access to opportunity, training, and structured handholding can transform lives.

ALSO READ | Adani Group Accelerates Eastern India Push With Rs 43,000 Crore Power Projects

Swabhimaan, launched by the Adani Foundation in partnership with Adani Electricity and Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), focuses on equipping women from urban underserved communities with essential skills, governance training, savings mechanisms, and pathways to launch sustainable businesses.

The initiative has already transformed numerous Self Help Groups (SHGs) into Enterprise Self Help Groups (ESHGs), enabling women to achieve financial independence.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.