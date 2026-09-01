PM Modi's Big Message At SCO Summit: 'No Solution On Battlefield, Wars Must Be Resolved Through Dialogue'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members to reject double standards on terrorism and speak with one voice against the threat.

Addressing the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting, Modi said there could be "no place for double standards on terrorism" emphasising the need for a consistent and collective response.

The prime minister also reiterated India's position that wars and conflicts cannot be resolved on the battlefield and that we must "dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism."

"We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism — its financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens. We must speak with one voice that there can be no place for double standards on terrorism. There is no solution on the battlefield; all wars and conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," said Modi.

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PM Modi At SCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in the Kyrgyz capital alongside a host of visiting SCO leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The sixth edition of the games is being held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6.

Modi, who is in Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, attended the opening ceremony and greeted the Indian contingent participating in the games.

"Attended the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in Bishkek. My best wishes to the Indian contingent," Modi said in a post on X.

"PM @narendramodi, along with other SCO leaders, participated in the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Athletes from more than 100 countries are taking part in the games, while the Indian contingent comprises 87 members, including 73 sportspersons and 10 members showcasing Indian heritage.

Other world leaders who attended the ceremony were Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistan Prime ​Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kazakh ​President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

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