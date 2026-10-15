Airport Infra, Strategic Road: PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Rs 3,350 Crore Projects In Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh, spanning airport infrastructure, strategic road connectivity, power, water conservation and heritage preservation.

The projects include a new passenger terminal at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh and the 298-km Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, which provides an alternative route to Ladakh.

"Today, another chapter is being added to Ladakh's progress and development. I am happy to be part of this occasion through technology. Several important development projects have been inaugurated in Ladakh today," Modi said. He said the projects would ease travel, improve electricity and water availability, and support the preservation of the region's ancient heritage.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Here are the projects that were inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

New Passenger Terminal Building At Leh Airport

The Prime Minister inaugurated the new passenger terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh. The terminal has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 640 crore and is spread across 23,800 square metres with an annual passenger handling capacity of 35 lakh passengers.

The facility incorporates geothermal energy to improve energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint. The terminal combines modern passenger amenities with architectural elements inspired by Ladakh's cultural heritage. The project is expected to improve passenger convenience and strengthen air connectivity between Ladakh and rest of the country.

Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road: A New Strategic Link To Ladakh

The second major project is the 298 km Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road. Built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the road connects Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley.

The road will provide an alternative connectivity corridor to Ladakh, supplementing the existing Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways. The route traverses challenging Himalayan terrain, including the high altitude Shinkun La Pass.

The PMO said that the strategic route is expected to strengthen operational mobility and logistical support for the Armed Forces. It is also expected to improve access to healthcare, education, markets and other essential services for residents of the Zanskar Valley.

ALSO READ: 'Power To Empower': Innovation Essential, But Benefits Must Reach More People, Says PM Modi At New Economy Forum

Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project And Transmission Line

The third development initiative focuses on electricity generation and transmission. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project along with the 66 kV Double-Circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line. The two projects are intended to strengthen power evacuation infrastructure and make better use of its hydropower potential.

The PMO has not provided a separate cost breakdown for these energy projects in its announcement.

India's First Petroglyph Conservation Park In Leh

The fourth initiative is the inauguration of what PIB describes as India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park, located at Sindhu Ghat in Leh. The facility is intended to protect Ladakh's ancient archaeological heritage and increase public awareness of its prehistoric rock art.

The conservation park is intended to protect these archaeological remains, raise public awareness about their significance and encourage responsible heritage tourism.

Project Him Sarovar: 40 Water Bodies Across 40 Villages

The fifth initiative is inauguration of 40 water bodies across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar. The initiative addresses Ladakh's geographical and climatic challenges through water conservation and aligns with the objectives of Mission Amrit Sarovar.

The initiative seeks to address seasonal water shortages that affect agriculture in Ladakh. The region receives substantial snowmelt and glacial runoff during certain periods, but farmers can face water shortages during the crucial sowing season.

Project Him Sarovar aims to conserve water when it is available and improve is availability when it is required. The initiative is expected to support irrigation, agricultural livelihoods and long-term water security in the region.

ALSO READ: 'Today, Technology Is Power, Data Is Power': PM Modi At New Economy Forum

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.