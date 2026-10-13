'Today, Technology Is Power, Data Is Power': PM Modi At New Economy Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi. Modi said the real value of power lies in the purpose it serves, arguing that technology should be used to empower millions rather than benefit only a select few.

Highlighting India's digital transformation, he said affordable internet, widespread connectivity and platforms such as UPI have expanded access to opportunities for students, small businesses and citizens, while also enabling India to share its digital capabilities with partner countries and the Global South.

Addressing the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today, technology is power, data is power, knowledge is power, and innovation is power. But, the real question is not who has the power, but how it is being used. Will technology advance only a few people or create new opportunities for millions? Will knowledge remain the strength of a select few or enhance everyone's capabilities? This is where a new idea is born: power to empower. Moving beyond power to control, we need power to enable. Moving beyond power to compete, we need power to collaborate. And moving beyond power to succeed, we need power to help others succeed."

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Modi said that a government's job is not to make people dependent on government aid or systems forever, but to give them the tools and opportunities to become self-reliant and prosperous. "The government has authority, but its purpose should not be to make its citizens dependent on the system. Rather, its purpose should be to strengthen and empower its citizens, and India is on this path. Following this path, India has lifted 250 million people out of poverty in the last ten years – more than the population of many countries in the world...," Modi said.

Modi said India wanted to deepen international partnerships by sharing its expertise in digital payments, digital identity and public infrastructure, particularly with countries in the Global South.

The prime minister also highlighted the expansion of India's startup ecosystem and renewable-energy capacity, arguing that technology and innovation should benefit people across income groups and geographies. He cited India's COVID-19 vaccine supplies to more than 100 countries as an example of using domestic capabilities to meet global needs.

Warning that supply chains, energy, critical minerals, payments and technology were increasingly becoming instruments of geopolitical pressure, Modi called for greater international cooperation on climate change, public health, artificial intelligence and economic security.

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